Caroline Louise Doliber Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Louise (Boyenton) Doliber, 87, entered into her next life with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Assumption Village in North Lima.

Caroline was born to William Henry and Eleanor (Meeks) Boyenton on January 9, 1932, in Paterson, New Jersey.

Caroline was a wonderful, beloved and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and a true lady.

She grew up in Bound Brook, New Jersey and graduated from high school there in 1949. Caroline graduated from Douglas College (formerly NJC) in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Botany and Zoology.

In October of 1953, she married William F. Doliber, Jr. of Marblehead, Massachusetts in Rutger’s Kirkpatrick Chapel. Her 65-plus years with her husband took her to Cleveland, France, Atlanta, Hudson, Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cedar Rapids and finally to Boardman, in 1997.

Caroline owned and operated an antiques store and was the office manager for an orthodontist.

She spent much of her time volunteering as a librarian in Iowa and at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Youngstown.

Caroline was an avid gardener and a certified Master Gardener. She enjoyed sailing and loved nature.

Caroline is survived by her husband, William F. Doliber, Jr.; sons, William E. (Kathryn Z.) Doliber of Chesterfield, Virginia, Richard A. (Teri W.) of Freedom, Pennsylvania and James E. (Elizabeth S.) of Danville, California; brother, William H. (Jean) Boyenton of Birmingham, Alabama; brothers-in-law, Donald A. (Linda) Doliber of Marblehead, Massachusetts and David A. Doliber of Bristow, Virginia; sister-in-law, Karen Y. Doliber of Massachusetts, Maine and Florida; grandchildren, Joseph F. (Jennifer) McGrath of Middleburg Hights, Shane P. (Alyssa) McGrath of Rogers, Arizona, Brian C. Doliber of North Carolina, Parker J. Doliber of Dallas, First Lt. Hunter N. Doliber – USMC and McKenna E. Doliber of Danville, California; great-grandchildren, Grayson P. and Hailey C. McGrath and three nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter and best friend, Nancy Doliber McGrath; grandsons, James McGrath and Adam Doliber; aunt, Elizabeth Boyenton Kramer and brother-in-law, John H. Doliber.

The family would like to send their sincere appreciation to the Assumption Village staff, Dr. Hayek and associates and the Hospice of the Valley visiting staff for their warm and professional care.

Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Private family services were held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

