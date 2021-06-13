Caroline Berg, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Berg, 80, died peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Assumption Village Nursing Home, surrounded by her family.

Caroline was born February 22, 1941, in Camden, New Jersey, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine Damato Cremonese.

She attended Duquesne University and graduated from Mercy Hospital of Nursing.

Caroline worked as a critical care registered nurse for 40 years at various hospitals. She ended her career after nine years at St. Elizabeth Hospital, from where she retired in 1998.

She was an active member of St. Charles Church, where she was part of the bereavement committee. Caroline served as a Eucharistic minister at the church, Mercy Health and Assumption Village.

She was also a member of the Retired Nurses Organization and ACTION. In her spare time, she volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen.

She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to Hawaii, Germany, Italy, England and Mexico.

Caroline is survived by her husband, John R. Berg, whom she married December 26, 1962; son, John M. (Amy) Berg of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; three daughters, Constance Berg of Mt. Lebanon, Christine (Alex) Shuflat of Moyock, North Carolina and Michele Berg of Boardman; six grandchildren, Melissa Berg, Matthew Berg, Samantha Jones, Abigail Jones, Noah Jones and Brookelyn Berg; sister, Anita (Larry) Leonard and two brothers, Joseph (Dorothea) Cremonese and David (Maureen) Cremonese, all of Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call Monday, June 14, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin Tuesday, June 15, at 10:15 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Charles Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Vincent de Paul.

Visit higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

