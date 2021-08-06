Caroleann Yargo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroleann Yargo, 81, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born December 27, 1939, in Youngstown to parents Clark S. and Elizabeth (Brink) Bennington.

Caroleann was a 1957 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She married David Yargo on March 6, 1976 and dedicated her life to being a wife, mother and homemaker. Her life’s joys always centered around her family and faith.

She was an active member of Trinity Fellowship Church where she was the head of the women’s ministry.

Caroleann also enjoyed gardening and she brought happiness and laughter to everyone she knew.

She is survived by her husband, David Yargo; two daughters, Deborah (William) Rupp of Youngstown and Diane (James) Marshall of Youngstown; her son, David Lee, Jr. (Cassie) Yargo of Girard; her son-in-law, Carl Jackett, Sr.; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Caroleann was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Jackett.

Interment took place at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.



