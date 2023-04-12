AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole J. Russ, 83, died Monday, April 10, 2023 at Hospice House with her family by her side.



She was born March 19, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of Myron and Eleanor (Commings) Wilkins.

Carole was a 1958 graduate of East High School.

She worked in loan processing for Home Savings from where she retired.



Her passions included camping, traveling Europe, going on cruises, gambling at the casino and spending time at the Thirsty Frog Bar and Grille.



Carole married Robert R. Russ on October 7, 1961 and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2003.



She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Angelo) Bartelli of Austintown; the family that she chose, Danny and April Yeany, Tammy and Jimmy Agler, Steve and Sarah Smith, Carol and Dairl Reese, Linda Dumas, Jay, Amanda and Jayla Barlow, Monica and Mark Urbanic and Tony Bondi and her granddogs, Lacey and Charli.



In addition to her parents and husband, Carole was preceded in death by her sisters, Joanne Spencer and Nancy Frost.



A celebration of life will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Thirsty Frog Bar & Grill, 5423 Mahoning Avenue, Suite F.

Arrangements handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.