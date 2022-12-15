BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole B. Sammarco, 85, died peacefully Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, surrounded by her family.

Carole was born July 19, 1937, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Sigmund Fickers.

She was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Carole worked as an administrative assistant for Metal Crafts, Inc. for over 25 years. She later worked for Joseph Painting and Arjay Construction and the Catholic Exponent as an editorial assistant.

Carole was an active member of St. Luke Church, where she was involved with the Parish Council, a Eucharist minister, a reader, member of the choir, Altar and Rosary Society and an RCIA sponsor.

While her children were growing up, she was a member of the Cardinal Mooney Mother’s Club.

Carole was an avid ballroom dancer later in her life, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She frequently participated in competitions, winning many trophies, of which she was very proud. She would always let anyone know, “I’m a dancer.”

Carole’s husband, Virgil Sammarco, whom she married August 20, 1955, died May 16, 2012.

She is survived by her children, Victoria (Gary) Sciortino of Austintown, Virginia (Brian) Mackey of Boardman, Louanne (Kevin) Brogley of Canfield and Tony (Sandra) Sammarco of Canfield; sister, Patricia Atkash of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Sammarco of Overland Park, Kansas; 14 grandchildren, Gina (John) Carrier, Gary Sciortino, Jr., Eric (Erin) Sammarco, Andrea (Chris) Anderson, Allyson (Hamilton) Saxion, Dana (Kelly) Patton, Lauren (Matthew) Dineen, Scott Mackey, Jenna (Ross) Wetzel, Mark L. Hopkinson (Kayleigh), Jamie (Dylan) Duchek, Michael (Casey) Sammarco, Nicholas Sammarco and Alexandra (Cole) Sammarco and 13 great-grandchildren.

Carole was also preceded in death by her son, Edward Sammarco; sister, Mary Beth Gardner and brothers, Edward and Paul Fickers.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Brookdale Assisted Living for their care and compassion given to Carole.

Monetary donations may be made to Ursuline Sisters Mission, 4280 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406, in memory of Sister Bernadine Fickers.

