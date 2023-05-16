POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jean Thomas, 85, formerly Ellsworth Township, peacefully passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Poland where she resided since 2021.

Carol was born August 14, 1937, to John and Carolyn Markusic Krempasky and lived most of her life in Youngstown.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1955 and the Choffin School of Practical Nursing in 1969.

Carol spent her career as a licensed practical nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Carol is survived by her husband, John H. “Jack” Thomas, also formerly of Ellsworth Township, whom she married July 16, 1955 and children, Jorgine Shaffo of Youngstown, Jennifer Byers (Ed) of Poland, Shelley Larson (Steve) of Fort Pierce, Florida, Kevin (Delores) of Chicago, Illinois and Bryan (Michelle) of Tampa, Florida. Carol is also survived by 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her dear friend, long-time travel companion and fellow Scrabble partner, Linda Passarelli of Austintown.

She was predeceased by her parents and son-in-law, Alex J. Shaffo.

There are no services planned as Carol chose to donate her body to medical science at the Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED).

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

