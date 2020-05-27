Carol Jane Kelly, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jane Kelly, 72, passed away Sunday morning, May 24 at her home.

She was born February 9, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jane (Booth) Theil.

Carol was a 1966 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

She worked in the catalog and credit department at JCPenney for over 20 years.

She was a founding member of The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Golden Rose Division 6 and was honored as the 1998 Irish Woman of the Year. Carol was also a member of the JFK Women’s Democratic Club and Precinct Committee Person.

Carol enjoyed reading, watching movies, traveling and playing cards with her card club. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her four children, Colleen (James Yukech) Kelly of Boardman, Brian Kelly of Youngstown, Timothy Kelly of Youngstown and Raymond P. (Melissa) Kelly IV; four grandchildren, Patrick Kale, Rory Kale, Mackenzie Kelly and Kasey Kelly; a sister, Ruth Mozzy of Boardman and her former husband, Raymond P. (Susan) Kelly III of Canfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

The Kelly family and the staff of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Carol.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family. They wish to set up a fund in her honour to give to needy families at the holidays. C Kelly, 8009 Spartan Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Jane (Theil) Kelly, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.