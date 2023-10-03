POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Huck, 86, peacefully passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born August 23, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Genevieve Presby Vallinger.

Carol graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953.

She went on to work for General Fireproofing before devoting herself as a homemaker.

Carol was a faithful member of Holy Family Church and actively participated in various church activities.

She derived immense pleasure from collecting many things, especially antiques and jewelry. Carol’s love and devotion extended to her cherished granddaughters, who held a special place in her heart. She never missed a chance to support them at their sporting events, cheering them on with unwavering enthusiasm and pride.

Carol will be lovingly remembered by her adoring family, including her devoted husband, Robert Huck, whom she married on August 10, 1963; her son, Keith (Debbie) Huck of Boardman and her granddaughters, Kayleigh Huck (Joseph Vingle) and Kristen (Luke) Marsco.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Huck and sisters, Virginia (Victor) Moss and Pauline (Joseph) Kaminski.

A funeral service for Carol will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road. Calling hours will take place prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to Holy Family Parish or Hospice House in memory of Carol.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.