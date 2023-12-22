POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Carol E. Franken passed away Friday, December 15, 2023, at The Inn at Poland Way.

Carol was born in Madison, Wisconsin, to Mary Boyd Sloan and Leroy “Roy” C. Sloan. Carol’s family moved to the Boardman area when she was a young child.

She attended St. Dominic elementary school and graduated from Boardman High School in 1945.

Carol married her lifelong friend, John “Jack” Franken, in 1946 and they were married for 71 years before his passing in 2017.

Carol and Jack were longtime members of St. Edward and St. Charles Church. Carol was a member of Seton III, and both Carol and Jack were members and enjoyed fond memories of the Lake Milton Boat Club.

Carol was a very talented and creative seamstress, often making dresses, suits and cocktail dresses that she created from her own designs.

Carol was a lifelong learner who valued education, earned her B.A. in sociology with a concentration in gerontology (magna cum laude), her M.S.E.D. in guidance and counseling, and became a licensed professional counselor, state of Ohio and National Board of Certified Counselors, and National Gerontological Counseling Trainer.

Carol worked at the administrative director offices of geriatric medicine, Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine (NEOUCOM), and consultant offices of geriatric medicine, and research instructor in gerontology and adjunct instructor in behavioral sciences. Carol and her colleagues created numerous audiovisual and professional publications on aging and the elderly. Carol was also a limited-service instructor of gerontology at Youngstown State University, her alma mater.

Aside from her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, William “Bill” Sloan and James “Jim” Sloan; and her son, Attorney Timothy E. Franken.

Carol leaves to mourn her passing, son, John (Darline) Franken of North Canton; daughter, Kelly (Tom) Benson of Canfield; and daughter, Kitty Jane (John) Kreider of Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Carol leaves 10 grandchildren, Briget (Mike) Morrison, Erin (Steve) Collins, Jake (Denise) Franken, Brad (Leah) Franken, Corey Franken, Luke (Shiori) Franken, Abby Franken, Kathleen Benson, Ryan (Renee) Kreider and Shay Lynn Kreider; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend our appreciation to Diane and Ed Reese and their wonderful staff in assisted living at The Inn at Poland Way, and especially Memory Care staff for the excellent care they provided Carol this last year. We also want to say thank you to Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like any contributions to be given to the Carol Franken Scholarship Fund at Youngstown State University Foundation, that Diane and Ed Reese generously set up in Carol’s name. You can give online at ysufoundation.org and click “Give Now” and follow the prompts.

Per Carol’s wishes, there are no funeral services.

A Mass will be celebrated in her name, at a later date, at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton, where her great-grandchildren attend school.

Arrangements made with Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carol Franken, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.