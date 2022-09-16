AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Aileen (Billock) McCabe, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital.



Carol was born on July 10, 1958, the daughter of Philip and Clara (Hawes) Billock.



Graduating from Mathews High School in 1976, Carol was a proud Mustang who lettered in softball. She went on to the College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, graduating with a BA in Art Education.

Carol loved making art, singing and especially dancing with her family. Her greatest joy was sharing time with her daughter, usually over ice cream.



Carol is survived by her daughter, Makenzie Tigert of Bowling Green; Godson, Michael Tobin of Newport News, Virginia and nine siblings: Marilyn, Phylis, Phil, Jr., John, Clara, Lois, Marion and Margie.



Carol was preceded in death by her nephew, Philip Tobin and six siblings, Joe, Mary, Jeannette, Edward, Judith and Jerry.



Family and friends may visit with Carol on Monday, September 19, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a procession and celebration of her life.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to assist the family during this time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Aileen (Billock) McCabe, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.