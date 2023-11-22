CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Duda Eberts, 88, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, November 20, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in North Lima.

She lived a life filled with love of family and friends from her neighborhood, church and community. Her great love of conversation and social activities endeared her to those who were fortunate enough to have known her as a friend.

Born March 2, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ruth A. Kunkle Davis and Charles S. Davis, Carol was curious and tenacious, participating in non-traditional sports for girls like the high school rifle club.

After graduating from Millvale High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Don Duda and together they had four children. In 1968, they moved to Canfield and quickly engaged with the local school, 4-H, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, as well as the Canfield Fair, where Carol was well known for her award-winning sewing and baking talents.

Carol’s talents did not stop there. With a mind for numbers, she worked in the accounting department at AA Samuels Sheet Metal, accounts payable at Union National Bank, downtown Youngstown, and as a teller at Bank One on Belmont and Mahoning avenues. She also volunteered at Zion Lutheran Church Preschool and St. Elizabeth Hospital before retiring to spend time with her second husband and her many grandchildren.

In 2021, Carol moved to The Inn at Ironwood, where she enjoyed a host of activities and fun-filled outings with her many new friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Nancy (Jack) Kelly and husband, Donald Eberts, whom she married in June of 1985 and following his death after 29 years of marriage, her constant companion was Margaret Ann, her beloved Pekinese pup.

Carol is survived by her children, Barbara (Mark) Chimel, Shari Carlozzi (Mark Strait), Donald (Carla) Duda, Jr., Nancy Ramunno, Debbie (Rich) Anderson and Cindy Lemmon; her 12 grandchildren, Derek Chimel, Andrea (Rajan) Jabbal, Matthew (Brittany) Carlozzi, Daniel Carlozzi, Monica Ramunno, Mark (Erica) Ramunno, Michael Ramunno (Corinn Link), Mario Ramunno, Donald (Anna) Duda III, Annamarie Duda (Mike Ginnis), Lauren (Tim) Foster and Eric (Isabella) Lemmon and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carol’s life during calling hours, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Monday, November 27, at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, with church service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests monetary donations to her beloved Zion Lutheran Church, Boy Scout Troop 25, c/o Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W. Main Street, Canfield, OH 44406 and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

May Carol rest in eternal peace and may her memory continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

