Carmen Tanferno, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Tanferno, 39, died unexpectedly Friday, December 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Carmen was born January 18, 1981, in Youngstown, the son of Carmen Tanferno and MaryAnn Campana.

He was a 1999 graduate of Hubbard High School and was currently enrolled at Youngstown State University where he was studying business.

Most recently, Carmen worked as a driver for Savanna Springs.

Carmen was a people person, always entertaining and making people laugh. He had a smile that could light up any room. He loved sports, especially football, basketball and his beloved Chicago Bears. Above all, Carmen enjoyed being with his family, especially his children who gave him the most joy.



Carmen will be missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his wife, Alyssa (Procick) Tanferno, whom he married October 3, 2015; his children, Natalia and Nico Tanferno; his mother and stepfather, MaryAnn and Richard Demesko of Struthers; his sister, Laila (Justin) Green and her children, Adriana and Carter of Columbiana. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call Monday, December 28, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 1:15 p.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m., at St. Dominic Church.

