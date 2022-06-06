BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen J. Vecchione, 98, passed away Friday June 3, 2022 at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.



He was born May 31, 1924, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Celeste Leone Vecchione.



Carmen graduated from South High School.

In 1943, he entered the Army and fought during WWII. He was stationed in Germany, and was a member of the 773rd Field Artillery Battalion. Carmen was part of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp. He was a decorated sergeant with five bronze stars, D-Day, Sharp Shooter and Good Conduct medals.

After returning from war, he worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube. Years later, he retired from Schwebel’s as a truck driver.

Carmen enjoyed golfing and going to the casino.



Carmen is survived by his wife, Donna Young Vecchione, whom he married August 28, 1998; children, George Vecchione of Boardman, Debbie (Mike) Nicholas of Struthers and Donna (Fango) Fain of North Jackson; five grandchildren, Robyn (Russell) Waller, Rachael (Jon) DeFiore, Adin, Lorenzo and Lawrence; three great-grandchildren, Josephine Rose, Nathanael Carmine and Emil Bruce James; two sisters, Ann Monroe of Poland and Mary Rondinelli of Canfield; and a brother-in-law, Guy “Duke” Palombaro of Boardman.



Carmen was also preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Repko; his first wife, Dorothy Purash Vecchione; three sisters, Thomasine (Frank) Marsco, Jean (Jerry) Cohen and Angeline Palombaro; a brother, Henry (Frances) Vecchione and two brothers-in-law, Frank Rondinelli and John Monroe.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday June 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior St. Nicholas Church with military honors to follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Veterans’ Outreach, 7 Belgrade Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505, www.veteransoutreach.com

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

