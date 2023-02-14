STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella M. Bokros, 92, died peacefully, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at home.

Carmella was born July 16, 1930, in Taylor Township, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Minnie Carangie Camerot.

She was a graduate of New Castle High School.

She worked in the cafeteria at Cardinal Mooney High School for many years. Carmella also worked as a caterer for SNPJ Catering.

Carmella was a longtime, active member of Christ Our Savior Parish-St. Nicholas Church, where she was a member of its Altar and Rosary Society, helped with the church festival and in the kitchen.

She also was involved in a card club for many years. She loved to cook and bake and was known for her wedding and clothespin cookies. Carmella was kind, funny and loved nothing more than being with her family.

Carmella’s husband, Edward Bokros, whom she married December 6, 1958, died August 16, 2022.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Martin and Patty Ahmer, both of Struthers; sons, Edward (Kay) Bokros, Jr. of Columbus and Joseph (Tina) Bokros of Poland; son-in-law, John Pellice of Struthers; sister, Mariann Jones of Pittsburgh; brother, Jack Camerot of Pittsburgh; nine grandchildren, Angela (David) Scott, Cassandra Martin, Jason (Danielle) Martin, Lacy Wiseman, Holli McClarren, Joseph Bokros, Jr., Johnny Bokros, Eric Ahmer, Ryan Ahmer and Kelly Pellice-Hallewell and ten great-grandchildren.

Carmella was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mariann Pellice; grandsons, Ed McDaniel and John Pellice, Jr.; sister, Ang Govajdean; brother, Joe Camerot and Ben “Tubby” Camerot and son-in-law, Greg Ahmer.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel; a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carmella Bokros, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.