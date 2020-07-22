Carl R. Johnson, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl R. Johnson, 91, formerly of Pleasant View Drive in New Castle, died peacefully Monday afternoon, July 20 at Hospice House in Poland.



Carl was born July 16, 1929, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Carl R., Sr. and Jennie (Benson) Johnson.



He was a graduate of Clairton High School in Pennsylvania and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after graduation.



Carl worked for Penn Power Substation as a Substation Supervisor for 32 years until retiring in 1991.



He was a longtime member of Petersburg Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon.

He was also a member of the Springfield Township Ruritan Club.



Carl enjoyed going to breakfast on Thursdays with the Church Men’s Club and visiting with friends at Groggy’s. Carl was always very handy and loved teaching others how to fix or assemble things. He also had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes, even up until his final days. Above all, Carl loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them most.



Carl is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Gossard (Moore), whom he married October 29, 1982; three sons, Bob (Kim) Johnson of Poland, Ken (Stacey) Johnson of East Palestine and Chuck (Jodie) Gossard of Petersburg; two daughters, Kathleen (Ron) Johnson Burt of Hermitage and Peggy (John) Berardi of Boardman; ten grandchildren, Dan (Angela) Gossard, Jake (Sarah) Withers, Michelle (Sam) Nissen, Joey (Taylor) Johnson, Nicole Johnson, Matthew (Alexandra) Burt, Kayla Gossard, Kyle Berardi, Ashley Burt and Alyssa Berardi and one great-grandson, Weston Withers.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Phyllis Johnson and sister, Ruth Johnson (Ed) Booth.



Family and friends may call Thursday, July 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and Friday, July 24 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Petersburg Presbyterian Church where funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. A military service will follow at his place of rest at the Petersburg Cemetery.



Carl’s family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for the care and compassion given to Carl during his final days.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Petersburg Presbyterian Church, 13996 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, OH 44454.



Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl R. Johnson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: