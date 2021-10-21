Carl L. “Pete” Shingledecker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Carl L. “Pete” Shingledecker, 85, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at his home.

Carl was born Nov. 28, 1935, the son of Harold and Anna O’Hara Shingledecker.

He attended South High School, then served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of St. Christine Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid bike rider and loved to ride his bike at Mill Creek Park, often riding 10 miles a day.

His wife, the former Jean Kennedy, preceded him in death Feb. 22, 2002.

He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (Ronald) Dycman of Canfield; a sister, Joan Fajack; nieces, Davene, Christine and Colleen, all of Michigan; his companion and best friend, Shirley Gayan; goddaughters, Cheryl Cleevely and Kelly Jean Gayan; a granddaughter, Melissa (Ray) Fitzpatrick and two great-grandchildren, Alex and Sherry.

Pete’s family would like to thank the Gayan family for all their love and support, Hospice of Valley and his nurse, who was our angel in blue, Aimie.

Friends may call Friday, October 22, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday evening at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home.

