Carl J. Birath, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl J. Birath, 79, died early Friday morning, May 7, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley.

Carl was born January 21, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of Carl T. and Eleanor Itts Birath.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology from Youngstown State University.

Carl worked as an IT systems analyst and programmer for several companies, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Champion and most recently EDS in Warren.

Carl volunteered at the Rich Center for Autism where he connected with and helped support the community. Later, he adopted Leif, a golden retriever rescued through Angels for Animals. Leif was a beloved companion and enjoyed taking Carl for walks! Carl later adopted another rescue, Scooby, who made the sweetest doggy-groan when getting scratched.

Carl loved being with family at the Indianapolis 500, rafting the Youghiogheny River, vacationing in Florida and at Sunday night dinners. He was known for being quiet until suddenly delivering one-liners that cracked everyone up. Carl took his sister, Karen, to see the Grand Canyon for the first time and to see a space shuttle launch as part of his deep interest in space exploration.

Carl is survived by his sister, Karen and her husband, Jack Wendle, of Youngstown and nieces and nephews, John, Abby, Susie, Jackie, Bud and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two furry companions, Leif and Scooby.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Rich Center for Autism or Angels for Animals.

“For small creatures such as we the vastness is bearable only through love.” – Carl Sagan

