POLAND — Carl C. Chuirazzi, 92, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home, with his loving wife, Annette, at his side.

Carl was born in Niles, to Nicola and Antoinette Pela Chuirazzi, on March 12, 1930.

He was a 1948 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, serving as president of his senior class. He furthered his education at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, graduating in 1951 with a degree in interior design. Military service followed when Carl joined the Army in July 1951. Commissioned as a second lieutenant, Carl was trained in field radio repair and served at Fort Knox until 1953.

As a well-known interior decorator and designer in the area, Carl combined a keen eye for design and current trends with a genuine interest in his clients’ lifestyles and office workspaces. He began his career at the Strouss-Hirshberg Company in 1953. During his 42-year career, Carl enjoyed associations with Tony Amendolara Associates, the Edward J DeBartolo Corporation and James & Weaver. He retired in 1995 and continued working from home until age 80. Family members and friends still enjoy his wonderful and innovative ideas in their homes as a testament to his talent.

Carl was known as a consummate host, event planner and traveler. He and Annette filled their home with a constant rotation of family, friends and even friends of friends. You were always guaranteed excellent food and good company, with Carl overseeing everything and asking if you needed “a cold drink.” Whether he was planning the next “Italian Club” dinner menu and activity, a quick sightseeing day trip, a European excursion or a “casino night” New Year’s Eve party for his grandchildren, Carl was always looking forward to the next new experience.

During rare quiet moments, he enjoyed listening to books on tape, thumbing through architectural and design magazines and watching documentaries, travelogues and British comedy shows. He also enjoyed playing golf and gardening.

Nothing made Carl happier than spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Annette DeGaetano Chuirazzi, whom he married September 29, 1962. He leaves three children, Dr. Christopher C. Chuirazzi and wife, Mary, of Cortland; Dr. David M. Chuirazzi and wife, Stephanie, of Pittsburgh and Carla M. Wise and her husband, Dan, of Powell. In addition, he is survived by eight loving grandchildren and his pride and joy, Dr. William C. Chuirazzi and wife, Allison, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Sara M. Chuirazzi and her fiance, Kyle Pressley, of Lakewood; Catherine C. Chuirazzi and her fiance, David Vine, of Washington D.C., Stephen C. Chuirazzi of New York, New York, Andrew D. Chuirazzi and Mark A. Chuirazzi, both of College Park, Pennsylvania, Adam D. Wise of Chicago, Ill. and Jenna T. Wise of Oxford.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Rocco and Teresa DeGaetano and his siblings, Mary, John, Eleanore, Joe and Lou. He is survived by his brother, Nick.

Carl was laid to rest in a private ceremony Friday, April 22, 2022.

The family requests that donations in Carl’s name be made to The Rich Center for Autism, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.

Arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

