Brian Varley, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Varley, 49, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, at his home.

Brian was born October 13, 1971, in Youngstown, the son of James H. and Nancy Walcott Varley.

He married his Camp Fitch crush, Kelly Patton of Hubbard, on June 17, 1995. Together they started a family rooted in love, ethnic traditions and an open-door policy to all they called “friends.”

Brian was a lifelong resident of Poland.

He was a 1990 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, where he played football and proudly wore the Cardinal red and gold.

He pursued a career in the trades as an electrician through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 64 and was employed by Dickey Electric for many years before taking a position as facilities manager with Crothall Healthcare at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Brian and Kelly first met on a grade school trip to Camp Fitch. Years passed and their eyes connected in a class at Youngstown State and they knew they were destined to be. Together they opened their home to family and friends, where they shared food, laughter and Miller Lite.

Brian had many passions that he shared, including a lifelong talent on the drums. At home, Brian held court inside at the stove and outside at his smoker, cooking for everyone but himself. His carpentry skills are evident throughout the house and he shared those skills with anyone who needed a hand.

Although a proud Irishman, Brian took a liking to all things Italian — including his wife, greens and beans, gnocchi and bocce. Several days a week, Brian could be found on a bocce court. He and Kelly played year round at both the MVR and St. Anthony’s, where they won many championship titles.

But Brian’s truest passion was his children. He coached each of his sons in flag football, basketball and baseball. He watched proudly as his sons carried on the Cardinal Mooney tradition, where David golfed and Will played lacrosse and soccer, while Adam played basketball and soccer for Holy Family.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Patton Varley, whom he married June 17, 1995; his children, David, Will and Adam; his mother, Nancy Varley of Poland; a sister, Colleen (Chris) Joss of Poland; two brothers, Jim (Stephanie) Varley of Springboro and Jason of Santa Monica; in-laws, Marge and George Paul of Port Clinton; brother-in-law, Eric Patton (Angie) of Colorado Springs; his numerous nieces and nephews, Devin, Kirsten, Aaron, Braden, Lauren, Josh and Andrew and countless cousins, aunts and uncles.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Jim Varley and father-in-law, David Patton.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Holy Family Church in Poland. If attending the service, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines.

All friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating Brian’s life at his favorite place, Cassese’s MVR, 12:00 Noon Thursday, May 6 after Mass.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Condolences can be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian Varley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.