Brian S. Sullivan, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Brian S. Sullivan, 64, passed away early Friday morning, August 28, 2020, at his home, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born September 25, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stuart Charles and Dolores (VanEskay) Sullivan.

Brian graduated from Boardman High School in 1973.

He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Columbia University and his doctorate from the University of Cincinnati Medical School.

Brian was an affiliate member and previous chief resident at the Cleveland Clinic. He was a psychiatrist with Coleman Professional Services in Youngstown. He was a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Psychological Association.

Brian took joy in his family and helping others. He loved to read and drive his cars.

Brian is survived by his wife, Karen (Myers) Sullivan, whom he married October 20, 1990; two sons, Sean Sullivan of Boardman and Brady Sullivan of Columbus; four sisters, Patricia Rosko of Columbus, Maureen (Frank) Parsons of Colorado, Sheilah Sullivan of Georgia and Kathleen (Tim) Marucci of Poland; two brothers, Kevan Sullivan of Boardman and Mark Sullivan of Dennison.

Family and friends may call Sunday, August 30, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., where a service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

The Sullivan family and the funeral home will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 31, 2020 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

