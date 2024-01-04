CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian S. Ewert, 51, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on June 29, 1972, in Union, New Jersey, a son of William C. Ewert, Sr. and Karen Bausch.

Brian was a loving father and dedicated worker. Brian’s career was spent at Converse Steel as a machine operator.

Despite the demands of his job, Brian always made time for what truly mattered: spending time with his family. He treasured every moment he could share with them and created countless memories that will last a lifetime.

In addition to being a dedicated father, Brian had several hobbies and interests that enriched his life. He had a deep love for football and would coach youth football teams including YFFA, NEO, Boardman Little Spartans and Canfield Little Cardinals. He was also a dedicated fan and proud member of The South Range Raider community.

When he wasn’t coaching, Brian could often be found supporting his favorite team, the NY Giants.

He leaves behind his former wife, Shannon Barkelew Ewert of Canfield; five sons, who were the light of his life, Blake, Colton, Cody, Ridge and Ryder Ewert of Canfield; two daughters, Alyssa and Megan Ewert of Staten Island, New York; three siblings, William C. (Annie) Ewert, Jr. of Windfield Park, New Jersey, Jennifer (Shannon) Chapman of Cape Coral, Florida and Beth (Kyle) Schutte of Cape Coral, Florida; a brother-in-law, Joel (Kim) Barkelew of North Jackson; his mother-in-law, Jan-Marie Logan of Canfield and several nieces and nephews.

Brian is preceded in death by his son, Hunter Sean Ewert; his father and his father-in-law, Bryan Logan.

Family and friends may call Monday, January 8 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, where a service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to assist them during this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.