POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Lally, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2023, surrounded by family, from early onset dementia.

He was born on February 19, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of the late, Thomas P. and Elizabeth Clark Lally.

In 1977, Brian graduated from Poland Seminary High School and went on to pursue further education in Machinist School.

Brian was a dedicated machinist, devoting many years of his life to working for Fordees and R&M Fluid Power until his illness forced him to retire. His commitment and skill were evident throughout his career, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Outside of work, Brian had a passion for various hobbies and interests. He found joy in shooting pool with friends in various leagues. Alongside this, Brian had an undeniable need for speed as he participated in drag racing with his friends, Mark Craig and his racing buddies at Quaker City Raceway, Meander, and Norwalk Speedway. These thrilling experiences provided him with countless memories and friendships along the way.

Brian will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his sisters Cindy (Carl) Hallquist of Poland and Annette (Thomas) O’Connell of Salem. Among Brian’s greatest joys in life were his nephews: Tom, Kevin, Brian and John and nieces, Kathy, Kim, Michelle, Jeanne and Lynn; as well as numerous great nephews and great nieces; his racing buddies and dear friend, Natalie, who was the glue to his friendships.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Thomas Lally.

To honor and remember Brian’s life, visitation services will be held on August 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Poland Chapel.

Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, August 3, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Brian’s family would like to give a special thanks to Ohio Living Hospice, especially Francine, Jessica and Tammie, and also, Francesca with Humble Helping Hand for all of their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd Building E Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Brian K. Lally, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.