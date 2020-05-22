Brian Eugene Eynon, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Eugene Eynon, 39, died peacefully Wednesday morning, May 20 at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Brian was born December 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the son of Donald and Shirley (Briya) Eynon.

He was a 1999 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Brian currently worked for Hollywood Gaming Casino and Racetrack as a tote operator and previously worked in the IT department for MS Consultants for 22 years.

Brian loved to be with his family and friends and looked forward to the family’s yearly vacations to the beach in North Carolina. He was an avid videogamer and collected old arcade games. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and watching movies.

Brian is survived by his wife, the former Erica Pasquale, whom he married August 12, 2002; his mother, Shirley Eynon of Austintown; aunt, Judy (Phil) Colonna of Canfield and Ray (Shirley) Briya; cousins, Amanda and Brandy; his in-laws, Marianne (Gary) Franco of McDonald; brother-in-law, Michael Pasquale of Delaware, Ohio and his beloved cat, Raven.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Eynon and grandparents Helen and John Briya.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, May 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

For the safety of the family and the funeral home staff, we ask that all visitors whose health allows, wear a mask and honor the social distancing 6-foot rule.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian Eugene Eynon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.