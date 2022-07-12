YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Christopher Ward, 39, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



Brian was born May 20, 1983, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Beverly (Fabian) Ward.



He was a 2001 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He attended New Castle School of Trades and had a passion for woodwork.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns football fan and loved all things baseball since he was a little boy. He thought the world of his little girl Alana. They enjoyed spending time together and playing board games.



Brian is survived by his parents, Anthony and Beverly Ward of Austintown; his fiancé, Joy Glover of Youngstown; daughters Alana Ward and Cheyenne Lipe of Youngstown; brother Tony Ward of Austintown; sister, Cindy (Greyson) Nolder of Boardman; nephews, Landon and Levi; and future mother-in-law, Kathy Glover of Youngstown.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Anna Fabian and Kenneth and Tina Ward.



Family and friends may call Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.



A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church, celebrated by Rev. Gregory Fedor.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

