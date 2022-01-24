AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian C. Hughes, 34, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.



He was born July 7, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of David and Martha (Kerr) Hughes.



Brian graduated from Boardman High School and MCCTC in 2006.

He was currently employed at Greenwood Collision as a prepper.

Brian loved working on cars, especially his GTO. He also had a passion for drag racing at Quaker City Motorsports Park.



Brian is survived by his parents of Austintown; two brothers, David (Kim) Hughes of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Robert (Nicole) Hughes of Austintown; nieces and nephews, Zachary, Caleb, Mason, Autumn, Dominic, Kyle and Parker; three aunts, Patty Kerr of Austintown, Cathy (Bob) Protain of Hubbard and Gayle (Bill) Sanders of New Castle, Pennsylvania and an uncle, Pete Kerr of Mansfield.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pete and Martha Kerr and paternal grandparents, Dave and Ruth Hughes.



Family and friends may call Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a service will follow at 3:00 p.m.



Brian gave the gift of life through donation, a selfless act that helped so many people.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Doug Herbert’s B.R.A.K.E.S., 7148 Weddington Road NW, Suite 150, Concord, NC 28027, https://putonthebrakes.org/, in memory of Brian.





A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.