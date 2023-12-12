CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brett Robert Lemke, 33, passed away Sunday night, December 10, 2023, surrounded by his parents, brother, sister, girlfriend, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was born May 8, 1990, in Youngstown.

Brett graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 2009. He had a passion for sports, lettering three years in football and two years in baseball. He continued his education at YSU, where he played football.

Brett was a talented body builder and an avid Hot Wheels collector. He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, muscle cars, playing with his nieces and nephews, going to the beach and was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. He had a love for dogs, especially his own, Thor, Loki and Odin.

Brett will lovingly be remembered by his parents, Robert and Alice Lemke of Canfield; brother, Eric (Jackie) Lemke; sister, Kara (David) Pavkovich and his girlfriend, Julia Rivera. He also leaves behind his nephews and niece, Godson, Landon, Liam, Ryah and Ryker; Godparents, Nancy and Clark Dixon and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Mary Lou Lemke and Auggie and Audrey DiPiero.

Family and friends may call Saturday, December 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Brett’s GoFundMe page, http://gofund.me/99854483.

