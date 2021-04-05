Brett J. Liller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brett J. Liller, 25, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home.



He was born June 6, 1995, in Youngstown, a son of Brad Liller and Kimberly Moffo Rocha.



Brett worked in construction with asphalt/paving.

He was very artistic and loved to write music, draw and tattoos.



Brett is survived by his mother, Kimberly Rocha of Youngstown; three sisters, Mindy Moffo, Breanna Keener and Kassie Vath; three brothers, Ron Moffo, Brian Moffo and Josh Liller; nieces and nephews, Camron, Caden, Gino, Gianna, Arianna, Mia, Santino and Frankie and his grandmothers, Martha White and Pat Crammer.



He was preceded in death by his father.



Family and friends may call Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.