Brent Verdinek, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 our son, Brent Verdinek, passed away peacefully at University Hospital in Cleveland with his parents at his bedside. Brent passed away from many years of physical problems that culminated in his life ending. His parents Bonnie and Wayne held his hands and hugged him as he passed to the arms of Jesus. They had the privilege of seeing him come into this world and holding him as he left this world.

Brent was a vibrant and enthusiastic man who loved life and made every moment count. He was the life of the party with all his comedic quips and warm spirit. You could not be around Brent for more than a few minutes before he would have you laughing. He was a kind soul who showed love to everyone around him. If a neighbor needed help with groceries he was there. If someone was down and out Brent would be the first to offer help.

Brent was an artistic and talented musician. He was part owner of Grimey Grooves Music. Music was his passion. He was a DJ for his original music for years traveling all over the country. He was known and loved for his style and outgoing presence that he gave at every performance.

On his Facebook, Brent describes himself as a Producer, Artist, CEO, Rudeboy, Godfather of Grime, Friend, Flawed, Broken, Forgiven and Man of God.

Brent loved God and loved his family and friends with passion. He will be sadly missed as he left a void by leaving the earth too soon at the age of 42. He still had many more years to live but life cut that short.

Brent is survived by his parents, Wayne and Bonnie Verdinek. He leaves behind his grieving brother, Daniel Verdinek and his sister, Jessica Verdinek. He also was part of the crew of nine in the line up of his close cousins who sadly will miss him. The cousins who are left to miss him are Jennifer (Weinell) McCormack, Jason Weinell, Adam Creatura, Deana Creatura, Michelle Kasner and Johnny Creatura. He also leaves behind his nephew, Jonah Verdinek and niece, Daniela Verdinek and his other niece, Jayden Wal. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Nisha Franks who was a good friend. He also leaves behind Tyler Litton. Brent looked on him as his special friend who was like his son. Brent took Tyler under his wing and showed him how to create music and made him a producer on his label. He was so proud of Tyler. So Tyler will now continue in Brent’s legacy and keep dropping those beats. Brent also leaves behind his cat, Vivienne. Vivienne was very possessive of Brent. Ask any girl who tried to come close to Brent, they would be met with hisses and scratches. She will greatly miss him.

Preceding Brent on his heavenly journey are both sets of grandparents, Daniel and Mary Creatura and Elizabeth and Frank Verdinek. He also follows his aunt, Maryann Weinell and uncles, Johnny and Danny Creatura.

It is hard to sum up a beautiful life in a few short sentences as books could be filled with all that Brent brought to this world. For now we say how much he is loved and will be missed.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Verdinek home, 730 Notre Dame Avenue, Austintown.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Verdinek home.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Austintown, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, to help defer the cost of funeral services.

