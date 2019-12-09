Brent S. Hendricks, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brent S. Hendricks, 49, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loving family.

Brent was born September 25, 1970, in Youngstown, a son of Danny L. and Judy Suhar Hendricks.

He was a 1988 graduate of Chaney High School and went on to attend MCCTC, where he studied heating and cooling.

Brent worked as a sheetmetal worker.

He belonged to the Victory Christian Center at Boardman.

Brent enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and cooking. The most important part of Brent’s life was his family whom he loved deeply.

Brent will be deeply missed and always remembered with love by his parents, Danny and Judy Hendricks of Youngstown; his fiancée, Kesha Bullock and their children, Mya L. and Jace C. Hendricks; two brothers, Eric R. (Patricia) Hendricks of Youngstown and Jon M. Hendricks of Niles and his grandma, Irene Suhar of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Metro Suhar; grandmother, Rita Dell Hendricks; grandfather, Randall Hendricks and aunt, SanDee Hendricks.

A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Memorial contributions maybe made, in Brent’s memory, to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514, or to the family for his children.

