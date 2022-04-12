YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Blessed Virgin Mary and her Son, Jesus Christ, brought their child, Brendan Joseph Gilmartin, into their loving arms on Palm Sunday, April 10, to be reunited with Brendan’s loving mother, Margaret Atsberger Gilmartin and adoring father, Thomas Patrick Gilmartin, Sr.

Brendan leaves behind in prayer, his loving son, Brendan Aloysius Gilmartin; grandson, Brendan Aloysius Gilmartin, Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Dezirae Gilmartin, Tina Howley, her daughter, Jennifer; his precious LOVED canines, “Izzy” and “Ginger”; his brother, Tommy and Godson/nephew, Brian Padrick Gilmartin; very special friend, JoanE Van Dyke, (who wrote a ballet / play, performed extensively throughout Pennsylvania, much to the delight of his adored: Sisters of Saint Joseph) and Paul Joseph and his mother, who provided treats, friendship and prayers.

Brendan also leaves his loving memory to his work family at CVS, Sara, Scot and especially, Allyne Ritchie, along with the hundreds of needy customers, whom Brendan provided life sustaining medications regularly … regardless of weather challenges, locked doors and aggressive guard dogs!

Brendan Joseph loved every aspect of the ‘horse racing’ business; where he, his father and son, owned many race winners. This legacy is perpetuated by his son, Brendan Aloysius, Sr.

Brendan graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in education with a specialized minor in Spanish.

Brendan taught at St. Edward’s Grade School and Woodrow Wilson High School before beginning his lengthy career at CVS.

Brendan’s untimely passing has come as a shock to all who knew him … but he assures EVERYONE, that he will be Praying for YOU, in our eventual eternity.

Hail Mary

Family and friends may call Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at St. Columba Cathedral, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brendan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.