Billie Jane Berndt, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jane Berndt, 95, passed away at home Monday, November 22, 2021.

Billie Jane was born May 25, 1926, in Martinsburg, the daughter of Victor and Herma Price.

She was a 1944 graduate of Boardman High School and a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Austintown.

Following graduation, she worked at Peoples Bank in downtown Youngstown and Residential Heating and Cooling.

Billie Jane married John F. Berndt in 1948.

Billie was an active member at Grace Lutheran Church, including the Red Hat Society and the Women’s Rachel Circle.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, in May 1987.

Billie Jane will be deeply missed by her family.

She is survived by her son, David F. (Faye) Berndt, with whom she made her home; her daughter, Cheryl (Stephen) Dalick; grandchildren, Tracy (Bryan) Irace, Keith (Beth) Dalick, Jamie (Michael) Cerni and great-grandchildren, Leah and Carson Dalick and Violet Irace.

Friends may call 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, Austintown, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

A service will follow at Green Haven Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Angels for Animals.

Arrangements by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billie Jane Berndt, please visit our floral store.