Beverly Paige Viets, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Paige Viets, 85, died peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021, at Windsor House in Canfield.

Beverly, affectionately known as Mumsey or Paige, was born October 13, 1935, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Grace Rhoades Brakeman.

She was a 1953 graduate of Greenville High School.

Mumsey spent her life as a dedicated homemaker to her husband while raising her six children.

Her husband, Norman Todd Viets, whom she married January 16, 1954, died May 24, 2018.

Mumsey is survived by her children, William Joseph (Joice) Viets of Delaware, Ohio, Michael Norman Viets of Austintown and Sharon Viets of Canfield; sisters, Mary Ellen King of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Karen Mowery of Pennsylvania; brother, Glenn Brakeman of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Richard, William II, Tara, Craig, Courtney, Jamie, Rose, Carissa, Morgan and Jenna and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sons, Richard Todd Viets and Darrell Craig Viets; daughter, Robin Paige Viets; brothers, William, Dale and Russell Brakeman and sisters, Joanne Blakeman and Margaret Badker.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

