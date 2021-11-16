Beverly Ann Rudawsky, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Johnson Rudawsky, known as “Bee,” “Mom,” “Grandma Bee,” and “Great-Grandma,” joined her gentle spirit with those of her husband, Sam, and son, Gregg, on Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, at Hospice House in North Lima.

Bee was born in Charleroi, Paennsylvania, on May 23, 1930, a daughter of George and Elsie Johnson.

She was a graduate of Charleroi High School, where she played xylophone in the band.

She and her late husband, Sam, worked at the local movie theater after school, became high school sweethearts and were married April 6, 1949.

Following the path of Sam’s sales career, they moved from Charleroi, Pennsylvania to Elgin, Illinois to Rockville, Maryland to Scotia, New York and to Poland.

Along the way, they welcomed four boys into their family, Richard, David, Larry and Gregg. Many a weekend was enjoyed as the family water-skied and camped, most frequently at Berlin Reservoir. As the boys grew older, Bee helped Sam in the insurance office and after retirement, they moved to Sarasota, Florida, to enjoy the sunshine and spend time with her brother, Bill and sister-in-law, Rose.

In retirement, Bee and Sam took pleasure in many cruises, including those to Alaska, Panama and a number of Caribbean destinations. To celebrate their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries, they invited the entire Rudawsky family on two of those Caribbean adventures, providing lifelong memories of beautiful times shared.

Bee was a talented water-color artist, creating special works of art for each grandchild and great-grandchild and hand-painting her yearly Christmas cards among other projects.

She recently returned to the Youngstown area after nearly 20 years in Florida, where she was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Sarasota.

Those remembering and celebrating her life include her sons, Richard (Jeanne) of Sugar Grove, David (Patti) of Poland and Larry (Cheryl) of Trenton, Michigan; grandchildren, Don (Janet) Rudawsky, Scott (Amy) Rudawsky, Patrick (Kim) Rudawsky, Matthew (Cate) Rudawsky, Jason (Sarah) Rudawsky, Tyler (Emily Brahler) Rudawsky, Andrew (Skye) Rudawsky, Sarah (Nathan) Keck-Rudawsky, Ethan (Rachael Friedman) Rudawsky and Catie Rudawsky; and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Natalie, Alexandra, Hailey, Chase, Samantha, Deacon, Owen, and a ninth due to arrive this winter. Bee is also survived by her beloved brother, William, known to everyone as “Bill,” and dear sister-in-law, Rose Johnson of Sarasota; niece, Susan Zelnis and nephew, Bill Johnson.

Memorial gifts, in Bee’s name, can be made to Akron Children’s Hospital at https://www.akronchildrens.org/Giving, in honor of her love for children.

A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Arrangements were entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

