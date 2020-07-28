Betty Sue Yates, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Sue Yates, 76, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 21 at her daughter’s home.

She was born September 14, 1943 in Elkhorn City, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Miles and Gertrude (Martin) Looney.

Betty was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society.

She loved gardening and planting flowers.

Her husband, Bobby G. Yates, whom she married March 12, 1960, passed away July 13, 2018.

Betty is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (Brian) Powell of Lake Milton and Sheila (Mike) Pence of Berlin Center; seven grandchildren, Shannan (Brian) Dinger, Michael (Brittany) Pence, Brian Pence, Marissa Pence, Thomas Macioszek, Brian Powell and Danielle Powell; five great-grandchildren and a brother, Ronald (Pearl) Looney of Hebron, Kentucky.

Private family services were held and burial took place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Heritage Baptist Church, 6111 S. Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Jackson-Milton Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Sue (Looney) Yates, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: