Betty Lou Koneval, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou “Betsy” Koneval, 80, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at her daughter’s residence, under hospice care.

Betty was born January 10, 1940, the daughter of Louis and Betty Nelson Bushling.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church.

She worked at City Hall in the probation office.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Jill A. (Daniel, Jr.) Pawlak of Liberty; her son, Todd A. Crosby of Woodbridge, Virginia; her stepson, Russell “Rusty” Koneval of Austintown; five grandchildren, Joshua (Josie) Crosby, Megan Crosby, Dylan Fonner, Corey (Hunter) Fonner and Jenna Fonner and three great-grandchildren, Remi and Rion Fonner and Jaxx Crosby.

Her husband, John A. Koneval, whom she married November 17, 1979, preceded her in death September 22, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Jackie Lynn Crosby and her stepdaughter, Katherine Koneval.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, at the funeral home.

