Betty L. Winner, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Winner, 88, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 28, 1932, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, a daughter of Earl and Lucy (Sidell) Burton.

Betty was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She was a member of the 500 Club for Women and the 500 Club for Couples.

Her husband, Delmar J. Winner, whom she married on June 21, 1952, preceded her in death on August 21, 2007.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her sons, Todd and Earl Winner.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Lou Ann (Sam) Hammond of Austintown; two sisters, Mary Lou (William) Snedden, of Florida and Jody (Robert) Dickenson, of California; two daughters-in-law, Gail Winner of Austintown and Roseanne Winner; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, July 25, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

