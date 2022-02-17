YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Hrinko, 96 of Delaware, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

She was born December 18, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Doll Reese.

Betty was a 1944 graduate of East High School.

She worked as a teacher’s aide at Youngstown City Schools for 24 years.

She married Alexander Hrinko on November 22, 1945 and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1972.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Betty Ann (Tom) Fennessey of Poland and Diane (John) Blasko of Delaware, Ohio; one son, Alexander Hrinko of Cortland; nephew, John Messer; nine grandchildren, Alexander Hrinko, Bridget Hrinko-Smith, Scott Hrinko, Emily Blasko, John (Maria) Blasko, Justin (Nicole) Blasko, Joshua (Kristin) Blasko, Breona (Bill) Rowbotham and Alison (Brian) Wess and 16 great-grandchildren, James, Sarah, Jocelyn, Deanna, Danielle, Frank, Nikolaus, Joshua, Kathleen, Alexis, Marrissa, Giana, Christian, Madison, Gavin and Aiden.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, Etta Mae Messer and Kathleen Kuhley, of Youngstown.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church.

Betty will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.