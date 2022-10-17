YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family.

Betty Jane Carano was born November

27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.

She was married to her high school sweetheart, Herman Carano, for 64 years and was lovingly referred to as “Nannie Betts” by her family.

The list of Nannie’s accomplishments and positive attributes is as long and beautiful as the life she lived. She was an avid tennis player, an accomplished golfer (she would like you all to know that she had TWO holes-in-one), a wonderful artist, top-tier cook and an amazing mother and grandmother.

She spent hours with her seven “cookerbaums” playing princesses, paper dolls, statues, cards, cashiers and paint by numbers. She made the best spaghetti sauce in the entire world and was an Olympic gold medalist in back scratching. Oh and she was brilliant. At 94, she got her first smartphone and by 96 she was FaceTiming, texting (big emoji lady) and using Instagram. She was known at Windsor Estates as “The Professor” for creating and leading trivia games with the other residents. She would write individual notes to her friends there each week with a hand drawn picture of something beautiful like a dove or a flower. She’d text inspirational quotes to her grandchildren, often, reminding them how much she loved them and how badly she wanted Carly to get a boyfriend (She’s working on it!).

She dressed impeccably until the day she left us and she never missed an opportunity for an extra-long hug and one more “I love you, soooo much.”

Her only son, Richard, passed away earlier this year and just before he did, he said, “I think Nannie is the closest to perfect a human being can be.” We’d have to agree.

She is currently being greeted by her parents; her husband and her son.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori James (Brad); her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Carano; her seven grandchildren, KC Kerrigan (Amy), Michael Kerrigan (Catherine), Elissa Fitzgerald (Vance), Corey James, Tyler James (Tori), Carly Carano and Cara Carano and her three great-grandchildren, Jake, Chase and Calvin. She is also survived by her half-brothers, Gregory (Martha) and Thomas Karelin and her half-sister, Sandra Lipkovich (Ronald).

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.