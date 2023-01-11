YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that Betty Anne Jones, 92, died very suddenly and completely unexpectedly at her home in Naples, Florida on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023. Betty Anne was blessed to live a long, fulfilling, and wonderful life.

She was born April 5, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Gustav and Lilian Carlson Lindgren.

Betty Anne was a 1947 graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

Following graduation, she worked at Isaly’s on Mahoning Avenue in the payroll department and then at McKenzie Muffler. In 1967, she and her husband, Wendell, co-founded Jones Oxygen Company Inc. She was a co-owner and served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the corporation until they sold the business in 1990. According to Wendell, “Betty Anne was the brains behind the business” and she worked tirelessly throughout the years to help make the business a success.

Betty Anne was a lifelong member of First Covenant Church of Youngstown. Her faith and devotion to God and her church were very important to her. She was a member of the church choir for many years and made many lifetime friends in the church.

Upon her retirement, Betty Anne lived between Boardman and Naples, Florida, becoming a resident of Florida in 1993. Every summer she loved coming back to her home in Boardman.

She was an original member of the Boardman Swim and Tennis Club. She loved swimming and socializing with her friends at the club.

Betty Anne fiercely loved her family. Family was everything to her and they all savored her fabulous cooking over the years. She was very proud of her Swedish heritage and was thrilled to pass along her knowledge of making Swedish food specialties to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as recently as this past Christmas.

She also had a very generous and charitable heart. She quietly and in an unflashy and unheralded manner, donated to many benevolent causes.

She married the love of her life, Wendell D. Jones, on August 23, 1952. They had two loving daughters and enjoyed 60 years of sharing a full and wonderful life together, including many travels throughout the years for both business and pleasure. Wendell preceded her in death on September 7, 2012.

Betty Anne leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Wendy Jones DaPrato of Bonita Springs, Florida and Lucille A. Jones of Naples, Florida; two grandchildren, Britt Marie Dahlstrom of Columbus, Ohio and Todd (Julie) Dahlstrom of Wellington, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Ellen, Claire, Joseph, Henry and William Dahlstrom; the extended Lindgren and Jones families and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Willard and his wife, Marian Lindgren and many brothers-and-sisters-in-law, on Wendell’s side.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512. All are invited to the service.

The family requests no flowers, please. Contributions may be made to First Covenant Church or to the Salvation Army of Mahoning County, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

