POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bette Louise (Grubb) Lockhart, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022.

She was born July 30, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frederick A. and Nellie L. Welch Grubb.



Bette married Harry F. Lockhart on October 18, 1950 and they remained united for more than 70 years until his death in August, 2021.

Harry and Bette retired to Hudson, Florida in 1991 returning north to live in Poland in 2009.



Bette was a 1944 graduate of Bartlett High School in Washington County, Ohio and later the Robert Morris School of Business in Pittsburgh.

She worked as a bookkeeper in Pittsburgh until she and Harry started a family. Later in life, Bette was employed as an internal auditor for Hospitality Motor Inn, later the Harley Hotel, in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania until her retirement.



In addition to raising her family, Bette served as a church organist for several congregations in the Pittsburgh area. Her love and talent for music was passed on to her grandchildren. Additionally, she enjoyed quiet pastimes such as doing daily crossword puzzles, putting together jigsaw puzzles and watching Lawrence Welk every Saturday night.



Bette and Harry resided in Pittsburgh for much of their married life where they raised their two sons, James (Catherine) of Naples, Florida and Gary (Marilyn) of Poland. Bette was extremely proud of her three grandchildren, Jason (Nikki) of Seattle, Washington, Halli (Adam) Pliml of Novelty, Ohio and Samuel (Rebecca) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was perhaps even more proud of her three great-

grandchildren, Daniel Harry, Emily Louise and Ellie Amy each of whom she enjoyed watching grow.

In the latter stages of her life, Bette’s greatest joy was looking at pictures and videos of these children, which always put a smile on her face.



Bette is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia R. Hutchinson and a brother, Robert L. Grubb.



A memorial celebration of Bette’s life is planned for later this spring. Interment is in Poland Riverside Cemetery.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

