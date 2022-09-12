POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Mae Siverling, 96, died peacefully Friday morning, September 9, 2022, at Woodlands Assisted Living.

Bertha was born October 17, 1925, in Mayport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Adam and Bertha Mae Kah Young.

She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

Bertha worked her entire career in women’s fashion stores. She started working at Over 5-7, then worked at Tall Girls Shop, eventually retiring as manager for Catherine’s Stout Shoppe on October 31, 1987.

Bertha was a longtime active member of Paradise Lutheran Church, where she played the organ.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and playing her piano.

Bertha’s husband, Barton W. Siverling, whom she married March 11, 1950, died August 30, 2009.

Bertha is survived by her son, Art Siverling of Cheyenne, Wyoming and two grandchildren, David and Elizabeth Siverling, of Longmont, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two half-siblings, Shirley Lou Sabota and Johnny Young.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15, at Paradise Community Church.

She will be laid to rest near her birthplace at Shannondale Union Cemetery.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bertha Mae Siverling, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.