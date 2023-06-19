YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Bernice Sturgeon, 92, died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Victoria House.

She was born May 19, 1931, in Berlin Center, the daughter of the late Leroy and Grace Eckenrode Hilles.

She was a graduate of Western Reserve High School and worked in the wire division at Packard Electric for 26 year until retiring.

Bernice’s husband, Vincent P., whom she married May 29, 1954, died Sept 14, 1987.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Carrie) Sturgeon of Mineral Ridge; daughter, Terri (Brian) Monroe of Alvin, Texas; two grandchildren, Michael Monroe and Alex Sturgeon and three great-grandchildren.

Bernice was also preceded in death by her son Mark Sturgeon and granddaughter Kaitlin Sturgeon.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

