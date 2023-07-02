POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice Florence Pugh, lovingly known to her family and friends as a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 30, 2023, at The Inn at Poland Way.

She was born on September 12, 1926, in Youngstown, the youngest of nine and a daughter of the late Ann Goldman Buddervich.

Bernice’s journey through life was not without its trials. She faced the loss of her beloved husband, William Pugh, shortly after their marriage on April 15, 1944. She was a pillar of strength for her family, providing unwavering love and support. Throughout her life, Bernice brought joy and warmth to those around her. Her kind spirit and gentle nature touched the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to know her. One of her biggest joys was being a caregiver for Ms. Bliss for nine years. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome and loved.

Bernice leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will be carried on by her surviving family. She is survived by her two sons, David (Jennifer) Pugh of Youngstown and Bill (Kathy) Sullivan of Boston, Massachusetts. Bernice took great pride in her role as a grandmother to 12 grandchildren and had the privilege of becoming a great-grandmother to 21 precious little ones.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Winnie (Daniel) Flood; her granddaughter, Anne Flood and her eight siblings.

To honor and celebrate Bernice’s life, a visitation will be held on July 6, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Christ Our Savior St. Nicholas Church, located at 770 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471. This will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the same location starting at 11:00 a.m.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

