Bernice Ann Smith, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice Ann Smith, 82, died peacefully early Thursday morning, July 9 at home surrounded by her family.



Bernice was born April 23, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth (Yohman) Garcar.



She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

Bernice was a homemaker most her life, until the passing of her husband.

In her younger years, she worked as a cook for Town Tavern in Youngstown. Later in life, she worked as a door greater for Sam’s Club.



Bernice was a very active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and their Senior Citizen Club. She also was a greeter and usher for many years.



In her spare time, Bernice enjoyed playing Bingo at the Austintown Senior Center and joining her friends for dinner at the Thirsty Frog. She also enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and doing puzzle books.



Bernice’s husband, Edward L. Smith, whom she married November 26, 1964, died February 3, 1991.



She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann (Dairl) Reese of McDonald; two sons, Steven J. Smith (Sara Root) of Austintown and Dennis Smith of Florida; sisters, Judith Birmingham of Indiana, Carol Gonda of Youngstown, Patricia Gordalic of Canfield and Mary Gonda of Austintown; brother, Stephen, Jr. (Marlene) Garcar of Niles and two grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) Pietrowski and Brandon (Tanya) Silich.



Bernice was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert Garcar and James Garcar.



Family and friends may call Sunday, July 12 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



Prayers will begin Monday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.



A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.