Bernard Wilkens, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard Wilkens, 86, passed away in his home the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He was born August 11, 1933, in Youngstown, graduated from Ursuline High School in 1951 and then Youngstown College with a degree in engineering.

He served in the Marine Corps for two years before having a successful career as an engineer until his retirement.

Warner Van Brahn recognized Bernard for his help in putting a man on the moon but nothing brought him greater pride than his family.

He married the love of his life, Suzanne Jones Wilkens July 21, 1956, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage and their four children, Stephanie (Richard), Paul (Denise), Mimi (Bill) and Alli (Craig) and his seven grandchildren, KC (Amy), Michael (Cat), Carly, Cara, Maddie, Naomi and Ashley.

Bernie was a man of few words but many hugs, of homemade pie crust, chain emails and scotch with one ice cube. He was the kind of person whose compliments you cherished, because of the slow, deliberate way he gave them. His greatest form of entertainment was his wife, for whom he’d do anything, like agreeing to a spontaneous reenactment of their wedding at midnight on their anniversary this year (because she asked).

He taught his kids and grandkids to fish, garden and make rhubarb pie with the same hands that held them above waves in the ocean and tucked them in on the couch. His love of learning and family will be cherished forever and carried on in the ones he leaves behind.

A celebration of life will be held later this year.

Donations can be made in his name to Holy Family Parish.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bernard Wilkens, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.