Bernard R. Willoughby, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard R. “Bernie” Willoughby, 78, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at University Medical Center in Cleveland.



He was born March 15, 1943 in Steubenville, a son of the late Charles T. and Thelma (Schnippert) Willoughby.



Bernie was a 1963 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Following graduation, he served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, from 1963 to 1967. After being honorably discharged, he began his career at Olenik Manufacturing from 1967-1970 as a welder fitter and dye welder. He then went to work for the General Motors Fab Plant until 2002. While working at GM, Bernie decided to go to Kent State in 1998 with his daughter, Sara, and obtained an Associate’s Degree in mechanical engineering technology.



Bernie was very active at St. Joseph Church in Austintown, where he served as an usher, eucharisitc minister and an altar server for funerals. He was a member of the Youngstown Cursillo and the Renewal Training Team. He was president of the St. Vincent dePaul Mahoning County from 2008-2011 and was on their board of directors for NE Ohio. Bernie served on parish council and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. He received volunteer of the year for the K of C in 2009-2010.



Bernie also spent time helping with the Golden Angels funeral dinners, breakfast for Renewal and Celebrate. He loved to cook, do wood working and playing cards. He hiked the C&O, Erie canal trails and visited all 50 states.



Bernie is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Vaughan) Willoughby, whom he married August 17, 1965; four daughters, Jennifer S. (Steve) Caroline of Hanoverton, Melissa J. (Brian) Scheiderer of Kallamazoo, Michigan, Sara K. (Jason) Harkleroad of Salem and Amy A. (Trenton) McKnight of Stow; two sons, Bernard C. “Bernie” (Sally) Willoughby of Medina and Paul K. (Melanie) Willoughby of Leetonia; 13 grandchildren, Caitlin (Michael) Jackson, Michael Caroline, Sierra Willoughby, Lauren Rupp, Jacklyn Willoughby, Alexis Willoughby, Ava Willoughby, Ben Scheiderer, Jon Scheiderer, Delaney Willoughby, Drake Harkleroad, Wiley McKnight and Emmit Harkleroad; six great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Samuel, Nora Jo, Willow, West and Robert; a brother, Charles W. (Ramona) Willoughby of Petersburg; brothers-in-law, Mike (Carol) Pyne of Liberty, Donald Cunningham of E. Palestine and James Smith of Liberty and sisters-in-law, Carol Nelson of Youngstown and Nancy Vaughan of Ft. Myers.



He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Julie Caroline; two sisters, Susan Willoughby and Caroline Porter; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Smith and Susan Cunningham and a brother-in-law, Benjamin Vaughan IV.



Family and friends may call Monday, May 3, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Vincent dePaul Society, 208 W Front Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

