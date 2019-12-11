Bernard Philibin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard “Ben” Philibin, 93, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ben was born June 18, 1926, in Youngstown, to Thomas and Mary Anderson Philibin.

He was a proud member of the Corner Boys, a group of lifelong friends from the corner of Warren and Hillman on the South Side of Youngstown.

Ben served in the Army in World War II and was a part of the occupation forces in Japan, helping build what would someday be Tokyo International Airport. Not long after the war, he joined the Youngstown Police Department attaining the rank of detective, retiring in 1982.

Ben married the love of his life, Dee Dee, in 1955 and together they raised five boys on the South Side, showing a strength of character few men possess.

He was an avid golfer and very proud of the fact that rarely could any of his sons beat him until he was into his 80s.

After retiring from the police department, he worked as a starter at Mill Creek Golf Course and would play many of the local courses with his friends. He, along with a number of the Corner Boys, helped found the Bishop Hughes Open at Sebring Golf course – a reason to get together to golf, eat, drink and keep long friendships alive.

After leaving the South Side, Ben and Dee moved into Trotters Chase, where a new set of friends was made and allowing her to start playing cards again and him to almost walk to the Reserve Run Golf Course. This is also where their many grandchildren came to visit, enjoying time with “PaPa” and hearing about how “I should have gone to Hollywood in ’46.”

In the last years of Ben’s life, he moved to the Inn at Poland Way and serenaded them with song. He talked about what great people they are and how great he was treated, a view shared by his entire family.

Ben leaves to cherish him his five sons, Tim (Sonia) of Orlando, Florida, Dave of Youngstown, Dan (Jennifer) of Philadelphia, Dr. Terry (Anita) of Vienna and Tom Philibin of Erie, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, Sean, Gina (PJ) Smercanski, Kevin, Megan, Kyle, Elizabeth, Andrew, Brian, Christopher and Katie as well as a number of nieces, nephews and their families.

Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Philibin and grandson, Patrick Philibin.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, officiated by the Reverend Edward Noga.

Memorial donations may be made, in memory of Ben, to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area 70, West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

