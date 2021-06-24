Bernadine L. Gay, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will begin Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Boardman-Canfield Chapel followed by a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown for Bernadine L. Gay age 69 of Canfield who died Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021 at Hospice House.

Bernadine who was also known as ” Bernie” was born January 28, 1952 in Kittaning, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Simon Stanley and Susie (Oslick) Semanovich.

Bernie was a 1970 graduate of Struthers High School and had worked in the fast food industry. First at Burger King, Chick-Fil-A and most recently at Subway.

She was a longtime member of St Patrick Church.



She is survived by her husband James Patrick Gay whom she married June 23, 1973 and a daughter Michelle and her husband (Scott) Moore of Painesville, Ohio.



Bernie loved going to Las Vegas and getting her perfect margarita at Margaritaville.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Frances Onderco and a twin sister Bernadette Thomas, a brother Richard Semanovich and a niece Candy Semanovich.



Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



Condolences can be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bernadine L Gay, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.