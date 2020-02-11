Benjamin L. Crowers, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin L. Crowers, 90, formerly of Zionsville, Pennsylvania, left us to reunite with his wife, Barbara, in Heaven Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was born April 17, 1929, the first son of Charles Benjamin and Katherine May Lease Crowers, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia.

He was a teacher of physical education and coached in South Plainfield High School in New Jersey for more than 25 years.

Ben was an avid basketball enthusiast, playing in Philadelphia club teams as a youth and later coaching college, high school and middle school teams. He also assisted his wife, Barbara, coaching field hockey at the Swain School and Cedar Crest College, both in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Together with his wife, they enjoyed many years of skiing across the United States and especially enjoyed an extended trip to Austria.

Ben married Barbara Kryder September 2, 1953 and they shared 64 wonderful years together. They lived most of their married life in North Plainfield and Flemington, New Jersey and then retired in Zionsville, Pennsylvania.

They moved to Boardman in 2011 to be near their eldest daughter, Joan.

Upon moving to Ohio, they attended Good Hope Lutheran Church and in 2014, joined Zion Lutheran Church to be with the Fahey and Wages families.

Ben was active at the church, going to Bible studies, Sunday School classes and the Nooners and Card Players groups.

He leaves his two daughters, Joan Fahey (Jack) of Canfield, with whom he resided and Lynne Kozicki (Jim) of Flemington, New Jersey; his wife’s sister, Wynne Lahavich (Bruce) of Blairstown, New Jersey and four grandchildren, Laura Fahey Thomas-Wages (Brian) of Canfield, John Fahey of Pittsburgh and Timothy Kozicki (Lauren) and Jennifer Kozicki of Flemington. He especially enjoyed his four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Joey and Joshua Wages and Lillian Kozicki.

Ben is now reunited with his wife Barbara, who passed away July 3, 2018.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road in Youngstown. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. following visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to Benjamin’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.