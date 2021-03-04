Beatrice M. Scahill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Beatrice M. “Betty” Scahill, 92, departed this life peacefully at home.

A private memorial ritual was held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home on Monday, March 1, 2021, officiated by the Rev. Leo Wehrlin from St. Christine Parish, where she had been a member for 56 years.

Beatrice was born May 11, 1928, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Ella Massaro Orofino.

Betty graduated from Chaney High School in 1947 and was a lifelong west side resident.

Her husband, John P. Scahill, Jr., whom she married October 8, 1955, passed away December 10, 1996, after 41 years of marriage.

Betty worked for 12 years as an administrative assistant for the Glaros Printing Company, then as a homemaker and mother as she raised her daughter. Later in life, she returned to school and obtained her real estate license. She worked as a realtor for the next 20 years at several area real estate companies including Century 21, Del Realty and Howard Hanna. She retired in 1998 and enjoyed taking painting classes, cooking, decorating and remodeling her home and spoiling her precious fur babies.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Laureen of Youngstown; her dog, Teddy, her loyal companion and guardian; a brother, Joseph Robert Orofino and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and in-laws, John P. and Marie Scahill; she was preceded in death by her husband, John; an infant son, John P. III; her sisters, Annabelle (John) Stashinko and Rita (Edward) Slaven; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Lois) Scahill, Robert (Germaine) Scahill and Paul (Betty Adams) Scahill; sisters-in-law, Agnes (Guy) Mastronarde and Betti Orofino and nephew, James Mastronarde.

Betty would wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to Maryann, her caregiver and the sisters and staff of The Antonine Village Adult Day Care for their dedicated and compassionate care. Also to so many of her friends and neighbors, especially Dorothy, Neil, Gloria and Joe, for their love, support and assistance throughout her life. It was such a comfort to her to know so many cared and to be surrounded by such kindness.

Memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s memory to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, or Antonine Village Adult Day Care, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

Plant a tree in memory of Beatrice by clicking here or to send flowers to Beatrice’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.